SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $110.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $112.17.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

