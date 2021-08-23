SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.63. 9,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,617. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

