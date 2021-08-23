Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 87,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,490. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

