SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

UYG opened at $64.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $67.88.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

