SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 99 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,126.02 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $752.10 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,133.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

