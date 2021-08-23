SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $117,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $51.88 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.15.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

