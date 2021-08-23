STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.88.

STAG opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

