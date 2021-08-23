Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stamps.com worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,404 shares of company stock valued at $53,656,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $327.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.72.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

