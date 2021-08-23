Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

