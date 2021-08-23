Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.