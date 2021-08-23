State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

