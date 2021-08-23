State of Michigan Retirement System Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

LGND opened at $104.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

