State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

