State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 12,600 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,303,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,196,000 after acquiring an additional 123,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 123,998 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,312. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.