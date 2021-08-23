State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 18,100 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 17.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,270. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

