State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,000 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

