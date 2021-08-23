State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU opened at $343.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.45. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $432.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

