Status Hits Market Cap of $361.65 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Status has a market cap of $361.65 million and approximately $54.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.19 or 0.00824790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

