Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth $2,023,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $805,441,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $490,971,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLA opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

