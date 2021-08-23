Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $21.43

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $22.41. Stem shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 37,775 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,414,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,250,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

