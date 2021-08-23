STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE STE opened at $214.90 on Monday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $151.79 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

