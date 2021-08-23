Stifel Nicolaus Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $190.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.40.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

