Stifel Nicolaus Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$54.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GFL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

