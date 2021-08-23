STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 27.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

