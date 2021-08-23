StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $204.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

