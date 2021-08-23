StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $510,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,168 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

KDP opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

