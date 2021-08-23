StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

