Streamr Reaches Market Cap of $133.20 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Streamr has a market cap of $133.20 million and $25.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00824693 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 871,969,562 coins and its circulating supply is 777,291,388 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.