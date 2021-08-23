StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 178.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 184.5% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.39 million and $20.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,688,809,042 coins and its circulating supply is 17,275,614,688 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

