Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

NYSE SYK opened at $265.28 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

