Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 263,789 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,556,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,789 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Regions Financial worth $71,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

