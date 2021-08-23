Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $82.10 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $82,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $143.00 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

