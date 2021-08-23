Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,992,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,796,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $69,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

