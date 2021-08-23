Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,035 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $77,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.04 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total value of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

