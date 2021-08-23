Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,908 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 637,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,908 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $70,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE opened at $121.48 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

