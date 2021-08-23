Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 48,685 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 660,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $75,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,039.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.