Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 60,118 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $86,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 892,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,027,000 after buying an additional 133,478 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,210. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

