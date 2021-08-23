SuperFarm Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $100.33 million and $50.71 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008195 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

