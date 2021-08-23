Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.44. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.53. 12,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,193. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $317.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

