Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $152,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 137.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $6,009,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $318.76. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,193. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $317.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

