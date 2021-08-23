Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 179.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.96. 9,521,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,592. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market cap of $575.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

