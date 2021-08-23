Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

TLX stock opened at €38.38 ($45.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Talanx has a 12 month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12 month high of €38.54 ($45.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.74.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

