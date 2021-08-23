Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 8.1% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares were up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 31,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,178,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tellurian by 199,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tellurian by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

