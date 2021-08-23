Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) to Issue $0.08 Final Dividend

Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.52.
About Telstra
