Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 6,550 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00.

TENB traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 607,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,408. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.61. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $48,971,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth $36,975,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

