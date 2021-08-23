Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 130.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 909,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 980,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,347. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.