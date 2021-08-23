Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.37. 1,128,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.