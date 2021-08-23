The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Down 3.2%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.21. 4,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

The stock has a market cap of $882.82 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron's

