The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 402,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $36,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,653 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $715,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.