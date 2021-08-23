The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.06

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$95.06 and last traded at C$94.80, with a volume of 9635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.04.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.91. The stock has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,720. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 over the last 90 days.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
