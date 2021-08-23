The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.06

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$95.06 and last traded at C$94.80, with a volume of 9635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.91. The stock has a market cap of C$8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,720. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 over the last 90 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

