The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $2,128,945.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EL traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $200.56 and a one year high of $336.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 651,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,620,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

